YOU CAN'T COMPLY Your Way Out of TYRANNY: The Forgotten Foundation

This principle - central to the American Revolution - has been almost totally forgotten and ignored. On this episode, we’re uncovering powerful warnings from leading Founders and Old Revolutionaries about the dangers of compliance with usurpations of power. And a century later, the radical Lysander Spooner took up the same cause, fiercely defending these principles of resistance to defend liberty. These are lessons we can’t afford to ignore any longer.
Path to Liberty: November 6, 2024