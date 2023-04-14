Revelation 6. Satan identified as the second horseman of the apocalypse.

After 1680 years the seven seals/lies/woes of Satan are broken!

The second coming of the Lord is at hand now that the second horseman of the apocalypse is revealed as Satan by the Sword of the Spirit (the bow) Christ again wields (FIRST SEAL Rev. 6:2) in these last days, Heb. 1:2; Dan. 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21. Satan has stolen peace from this world with his mega sword of every wind of the doctrine of men (SECOND SEAL Rev. 6:4). We need the Sword of the Spirit as we are not battling against flesh and blood Eph. 6:12, but against Satan and other demons, who are spirits of dead evil men, pretending to be Elohim 2 Thess. 2:4; (THIRD AND FOURTH SEALS Rev. 6:5-7) and convincing us that our moral standards, bibles, preaching, and religions are better than Christ's Gen. 2:17-4:12, which is why we live in a cancel culture world where everyone is a respecter of persons.

Bibles of men were the authority behind the murder of Christ and Christians (FIFTH SEAL Rev. 6:9). The destroyer or Space weather will destroy the evil, non-repentant world by fire (SIXTH SEAL Rev. 6:12; 2 Pet. 3; Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30; Rev. 18:4; Matt. 7:21ff.). This will make a new heaven and a new earth for the second age of Christianity to continue for 750 years, Matt. 5:5; Eph. 2:7. Christ will be the only one sanctified and glorified at His second coming (SEVENTH SEAL Rev. 8:1; Lev. 10:3; Hab. 2:20).

How does Satan, the second horseman of the apocalypse, steal peace from men and convince us to kill each other Rev. 6:4?

Christ rules over His kingdom with the bow of the Perfect Law of Liberty Rev. 6:2, for what is, as one day, to Him. For men, Christ's rule as King is a thousand years divided into two ages (the first and second coming of the Lord) by the Roman apostasy 2 Thess. 2:3; Eph. 2:7; 2 Pet. 3:8 .In the book of Job, from the wisdom from above as opposed to the wisdom from below James 5; 1 Cor. 13:9-12; Rev. 5:1ff; Micah 7:15, Dan. 12:4,





Satan, the first preacher among men before he was a demon, was given power and a mega sword of every wind of the doctrine of men by the Lord. This enabled him, the antichrist, to have the ability to pretend to be Jehovah and rule over the kingdoms of this world as the second horseman of the apocalypse Rev. 6:4, bringing suffering, pain, and death to the family of Job and stealing peace from this earth for all men for 6,000 years during his rule over the kingdoms of men during the two great falls of man Rom. 5:12; Gen. 2:17-4:12; 2 Thess. 2:1-11.

Satan pretended to be Jehovah while trying to destroy Job's life 2 Thess. 2:4. This is why Job believed he knew the mind of Jehovah and had the right and ability to question Elohim. 1680 years ago, Satan, while pretending to be Jehovah 2 Thess. 2:4 convinced leaders in the Catholic church that men could preach like the Lord and give to the world bibles and religions of men when men can't know the mind of Elohim 2 Thess. 2:1-11; 1 Cor. 2:11. The second horseman steals peace by having men believe they have the authority and ability to preach like the Prince of Peace while stealing from, judging, manipulating, and harming our fellow man with "respect of persons". Because of free moral agency, the Lord gave men a strong delusion 2 Thess. 2:11, and hid His face, power, glory, majesty, love Ezek. 39:22-25, the mysteries of the Kingdom Matt. 13:11, the hidden manna Rev. 2:17, the Lord's hidden will Eph. 1:9; His hidden revelation 1 Cor 2:7, etc.

When the second horseman of the apocalypse, wielding his mega sword, is identified as Satan, the man of sin 2 Thess. 2:3-4; Rom. 5:12, by the Sword of the Spirit Rev. 6:4; Dan. 12:4, we know the perfect preacher is back in these last days of Satan's rule over men, in the kingdoms of men Heb. 1:2; John 12:31-32.

The Lord is restoring the Bible, which is not of private interpretation with its 2,000 to 4,000-year-old prophecies Rev. 5:1ff; Rev. 22:18ff; Dan. 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; 2 Pet. 3, etc. Those with ears to hear can now begin to follow the triple and quadruple prophecies of the Lord. Job under the rule of the second horseman of the apocalypse, foreshadowed Saul before his conversion, as does Paul's conversion to one faith from Jehovah Christianity foreshadow our conversions. If we were called to be Christians before the foundations of the world, then we now, or soon will, start understanding the mysteries of the Kingdom Matt. 13:11.



