Last night, the Ukrainian military needed to deliver reinforcements to its troops in the Kursk border region, and wanted to move stealthily at night, but the Mil Mi-28 Night Hunter of the Russian Army Aviation stopped them from doing so, the Russian Defense Ministry released the helicopter combat duty today on August 21, 2024. Night vision and IR devices, allow to effectively attack targets day and night. With guided anti-tank missiles fired and used during sorties, the Mi-28 worked against Kiev's military reserves, burning down targets as shown in the footage. Kiev was badly hit even before their personnel did their job, even in one action the Russian attack helicopters would turn fantasy into the worst nightmare!

The crews of Russian helicopters are tireless! The Mi-28 all-weather anti-armor attack helicopter, continuously carry out unstoppable air strikes, especially in recent days, which forced Ukraine together with its Western partners, to suffer heavy losses on the border. Daily targeted strikes on Ukrainian personnel and materiel concentrated on the border, and aircraft return to base after using aviation weapons. As reported by the Russian Marines yesterday on August 20, Ukrainian personnel and Western armored hardware columns were destroyed near Korenevo. Allegedly, dozens of vehicles including two Stryker and one Kozak armored personnel carriers, one Canadian-made Roshel SARV armored fighting vehicle, one Cougar mine-resistant vehicle, and one HMMWV armored vehicle were destroyed or damaged in one helicopter action, several Ukrainian servicemen from the 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade were captured.



In Kursk, which was led by Western units to cross the Russian border zone earlier this month, flight crews on helicopters mainly "Ka-52", "Mi-28" and "Mi-35", daily support servicemen by conducting strikes on manpower, armored and motorized convoys of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Russian Aerospace Forces also carry out missions involving search and rescue teams including fire support groups and paramedics, evacuation and transportation of pilots to military health facilities.

