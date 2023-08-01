Dr. Jason Dean | Brave TV - Aug 1, 2023 - Dr. Mama Bear Update - Fatigue, Full Moons and Fantastic Practitioners

We are headed into four Super Moons. Dr. Mama Bear a.k.a Dr. Lisa Palmer is going to talk about Fatigue, Full Moons and Practitioners trained to handle the pesky and nasty parasites!

Dr. Lisa Palmer, AKA Dr. Mama Bear discusses the dangers of the famous Accutane drug and how you can handle acne without drugs.

Hi Mama! My name is Dr. Lisa Palmer AKA Dr. Mama Bear. I help Mama Bears (Moms who are cuddly and lovable but also ferocious when it comes to protecting their cubs' health) especially in these crazy times, get their energy back and help them feel like themselves again with natural health care.

