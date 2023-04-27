MOON LANDING with STAGE LIGHTS FALLING?

Elon Musk is NEVER going to make it to the MOON... or to Mars. The Ark is HERE... "for the PRESERVATION of human civilization" - and it is VERY 'grounded'!... in Reality. There is plenty of ROOM on board for MORE, who desire to SURVIVE the Global Apocalypse. Reservations anyone?

Video text: Do you "BELIEVE" in the moon landing? Because they really DID land!... on the MOON set! People will believe ANYTHING if they really want to badly enough... Find the Two Witnesses or get... 'lost in space'

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.



