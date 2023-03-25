BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EUROPA The Last Battle Part 10 -- Media, Education & Government Are Under Enemy Occupation -- ALL Wars are Rothschild & Cronies Khazarian Mafia Crime Syndicate Talmudic Crypto-'jewish' 'Bankers' Wars
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
106 views • 03/25/2023

Living in the Globalist Designed World of Today

Unaware, gullible, uneducated & brainwashed, confused, unhinged, derailed, propagandized, divided, complacent, lost generations, searching for meaning, clarity, and sanity.

Out of touch with Spiritual Divinity & Guidance, too many humans nowadays are drifting derailed delusional minds, like lost ships on the sea, struggling to (re)gain purpose and direction, yet absent inner compass, and so left to the "winds" of the Khazarian mafia and their corporate crime syndicate "governments", globalist ideas & tides. A "globalist" crime syndicate that is hellbent to cull the world's populations, and to fulfill their totalitarian collectivist socialist communist fascist agenda of enslavement for the rest of the populace.

Will humans rise to the occasion? And rise above, and defeat this onslaught? Guaranteeing a loving, responsible, and sustainable life for all living things on this planet? For perpetuity?

hitlernwonew world ordermediarothschildww2ww1europa the last battle part 10education government are under enemy occupation
