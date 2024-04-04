Former Trump official shakes up major battleground race

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Jeff Gunter joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss why he entered the competitive race and what issues he hopes to bring to the forefront.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html