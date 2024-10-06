BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Revelation 13:16-17 Real-time health Transforming how we diagnose, treat, and manage disease with a breakthrough, multi-analyte biosensor and scalable AIand manage disease with a breakthrough,
DWP97048
DWP97048
83 followers
88 views • 7 months ago

Real-time healthTransforming how we diagnose, treat, and manage disease with a breakthrough, multi-analyte biosensor and scalable AI

Revelation 13:16-17

King James Version

16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:




https://youtu.be/GSn4zrVeaJw?si=1ioaAXOt6a1x91NO


11,083 views Oct 3, 2024

Join us as Brother Jamie and Benjamin bring forth some pertinent inside knowledge and what is coming soon on the earth. This is the Midnight HOUR!!!


Keep up with Jamie at: omegadynamics.org


Benjamin's New Book!

https://www.amazon.com/Day-LORD-has-C...


Please Subscribe to the Remnant Call Channel: / @remnantcallradio


Please check us out below.

website: http://remnantcall.com

Transcript



17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. https://members.faithandvalues.com/spaces/11605842/feed

