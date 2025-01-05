BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
“Debunking the Rapture: An Analysis of Ralph Woodrow’s The Rapture & Early Church Evidence”
Dr Rick Patterson
Dr Rick Patterson
17 followers
37 views • 6 months ago

Explore Ralph Woodrow’s groundbreaking book, The Rapture, and discover why many scholars argue that the secret rapture concept is a modern invention rather than a historic Christian belief. In this video, we’ll:

  • Investigate key Bible passages (1 Thessalonians 4, Matthew 24) often cited to support the rapture.
  • Compare Woodrow’s conclusions with early Church Fathers like Irenaeus, Tertullian, and Hippolytus.
  • Examine the historical roots of Dispensationalism and how John Nelson Darby and the Scofield Reference Biblepopularized the idea of a pre-tribulation rapture.
  • Provide a PowerPoint analysis that highlights scriptural interpretations, historical context, and scholarly perspectives.

Whether you’re curious about end-times theology, church history, or biblical prophecy, this presentation will challenge you to revisit common assumptions about eschatology and the final return of Christ.

Keywords
biblejesusrapturebs
