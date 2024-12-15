The Latin America Red Pill | Fergus Hodgson

Back to discuss his latest book, Fergus always has sage advice and a raw look at geopolitics of the Americas. He is easy to listen to and says it like it is, makes lots of sense in this crazy incensed world of woke mind virus.

I think you will appreciate his openness and straightforward thinking. As he mentions, it may not be in vogue to have some of the views that he talks about now, but the pendulum is swinging back to more of a faith, family and morally grounded lifestyle, that will be more desirable in the coming years.

This interview seems to have ended with the need to have a follow up on the topics too hot to handle and answer in short form. There is so much happening at this time in the world and it really is wonderful to be unbridled and able to speak without feeling the constraints of the tech overlords.





Fergus Hodgson is a New Zealand native who has made significant contributions in the fields of economics and journalism. He is the director of Econ Americas, a consultancy focused on international finance and geopolitical risk, and the publisher of the Impunity Observer Hodgson holds an MBA in finance from Rice University and bachelor's degrees in economics and political science from Boston University and the University of Waikato





He has a diverse background, having worked with various think tanks and media outlets, including the John Locke Foundation, the Fraser Institute, and the Mises Institute.





https://fergushodgson.com/





Book: https://a.co/d/gJSyPIv





X: https://x.com/FergHodgson





