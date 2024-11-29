Banknotes | Japanology Plus - S03E16 | NHK World Japan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exibido em 05 de Novembro de 2019
Título Original: Japanology Plus - Banknotes
Publicado há 5 anos
Créditos: NHK World Japan, Japanology Plus
Publicação Original: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7pu1as
Descrição Original do Autor:
há 5 anos
Episode Number : 16
Season : 3
Originally Aired : November 5, 2019
Japan's paper money incorporates some of the most advanced security features in the world, including pin-sharp watermarks, and microscopic text. This time on Japanology Plus, our theme is banknotes. Researcher Takashi Uemura, a former employee of what is now known as the National Printing Bureau, tells us why cash is still the payment method of choice for most Japanese shoppers. And in Plus One, Matt Alt learns about the elaborate envelopes that are used to gift money on special occasions.
