Finding Your Road To Sovereignty In A Divisive World with Elona Woods
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
22 views • 5 months ago

As all types of soul occupy a vast array of human vessels, we all are navigating this reality individually and with each other in a myriad of ways to varying degrees in this planetary collective conscious/unconsciousness. One can chose certain "garden paths" the matrix has intricately & insidiously laid before us, but are bobbie-trapped if you will.. Others forge their own paths and others look to their family's & ancestors' paths to continue on that trail. The point is we mostly were not properly taught how this vehicle is fully built on a metaphysical level, which is unfortunately constantly bombarded by toxins that damage the integrity of our vessels. I feel that Elona Woods has some powerful remedies that can help on all levels for people, whether it be in the mental, emotional, physical and ethereal planes of ones being. She has an incredible online holistic apothecary, offers many different services including tarot, full health evaluations catered to all ages, astrology insights, detox kits. Plus she is an author of a book that inspired this conversation and video title. You can find all her info & platforms below, including her podcast "The Arcane Mystic"


This one's for the kids and the adults, so gather around together for this great episode that is insightful and fun for the whole family!


How to find Elona:

YouTube: ‪@TheArcaneMystic‬

Website: https://Elonawoods.com

Substack: https://elonawoods.substack.com/

Elona's book: https://www.lulu.com/shop/elona-woods...

Elona's giving 2 talks:

"Grounded in nature, exploring the healing energies of the earth": https://theaveburyexperience.co.uk/ev...

She is also a guest on the Magical Women Summit: https://www.magicalegyptwomen.com/me2...


All our other works, channels, platforms and contacts can be found in our links below:

https://taplink.cc/dissolvingthedivide

We also have a dedicated Odysee channel for our show, which allows you to download any videos on there in-browser for free & no hassle..

https://odysee.com/@Dissolving-The-Divide:4


https://taplink.cc/lesliepowers

Her website: https://alivethrive.life

she's also a part of a great network of researchers and truth speakers

https://onegreatworknetwork.com


Derek's portal of conscious content of over 300 videos: https://linktr.ee/derekbartolacelli


he's also a part of a weekly discussion table:

https://taplink.cc/onegreatworkwarriors


As You can see, we're quite active and got a lot more to come, so stay tuned and invite your friends and family!


Thank you for watching

healthfreedomchildrenknowledgematrixconsciousnessholisticnaturenatural lawdivisionconquerdividetriviumvalueraising kidsknow thyselfknowledge of self
