Finding Your Road To Sovereignty In A Divisive World with Elona Woods

As all types of soul occupy a vast array of human vessels, we all are navigating this reality individually and with each other in a myriad of ways to varying degrees in this planetary collective conscious/unconsciousness. One can chose certain "garden paths" the matrix has intricately & insidiously laid before us, but are bobbie-trapped if you will.. Others forge their own paths and others look to their family's & ancestors' paths to continue on that trail. The point is we mostly were not properly taught how this vehicle is fully built on a metaphysical level, which is unfortunately constantly bombarded by toxins that damage the integrity of our vessels. I feel that Elona Woods has some powerful remedies that can help on all levels for people, whether it be in the mental, emotional, physical and ethereal planes of ones being. She has an incredible online holistic apothecary, offers many different services including tarot, full health evaluations catered to all ages, astrology insights, detox kits. Plus she is an author of a book that inspired this conversation and video title. You can find all her info & platforms below, including her podcast "The Arcane Mystic"





This one's for the kids and the adults, so gather around together for this great episode that is insightful and fun for the whole family!





