The Concept of Slavery in Modern Society

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If the government takes 50% of what you earn, does that mean you’re 50% owned by the state? Modern slavery isn’t just chains—it’s systems that claim ownership over your time, labor, and freedom. From taxes to mandates, how much of your life is truly yours? History shows slavery wasn’t just a past atrocity—it’s a global control mechanism disguised as ‘necessity.’ But what if we broke free? Abolitionists didn’t just fight chattel slavery; they challenged all oppressive systems.
#ModernSlavery #TaxationIsTheft #BreakTheSystem #SelfOwnership #LibertyOrDeath #WakeUp #Unschooling
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport