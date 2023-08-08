InfoWars - "Bombshell" - COVID Vaccines Contain Cow Protein That Triggers Deadly Meat Allergies - 8-07-2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While MSM is hyping stories about ticks causing meat allergies, a closer look at the alpha-gal protein shows that its is in many childhood vaccines and the COVID shots. It's not a coincidence they are hyping beef being bad for the environment right as the shots they mandated are causing massive beef allergies. This is the weaponization of our food supply. More to come on this at www.banned.video
mirrored - https://banned.video/watch?id=64d132eb71072a3548f76643
