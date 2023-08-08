BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
InfoWars - "Bombshell" - COVID Vaccines Contain Cow Protein That Triggers Deadly Meat Allergies - 8-07-2023
Oldyoti's Home Page
Oldyoti's Home Page
489 followers
912 views • 08/08/2023

While MSM is hyping stories about ticks causing meat allergies, a closer look at the alpha-gal protein shows that its is in many childhood vaccines and the COVID shots. It's not a coincidence they are hyping beef being bad for the environment right as the shots they mandated are causing massive beef allergies. This is the weaponization of our food supply. More to come on this at www.banned.video

mirrored - https://banned.video/watch?id=64d132eb71072a3548f76643

Keywords
infowarscovid shotsalpha-gal syndromelone star tickmeat allergy
