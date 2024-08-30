September 3rd - You've Been Put On Notice |40K FootView with JMC Ep. 16

In this episode John talks with Ivan Raiklin to delve deeply into the “Twitter Files” and delves into the very organizations and agencies that were established to protect the American people that are now collectively doing all they can to take America and freedom its self-down. The DS target list of 600 specific individuals are now being hunted down by Ivan Raiklin. Sheriffs and deputization of former military and others to round them up.





- September 3rd is the deadline set by Ivan Raiklin? Who specifically has been put on notice?





- Who is Joseph Pientka? Who is Jim Baker?





- Election theft further explored





- The Sheriffs role in the Raiklin plan





- Taking back our 1st amendment





