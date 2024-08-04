Pope FRANCIS ~ The Sodomite ~ Jesuit POPE

Pope Francis is The Profound Leader of The CATHOLIC Sodomite Religious Movement!!!

No doubt about what Jesus The Christ Spoke about before His Coming Again,

" LUKE 17: 28 " Likewise also as it was in the days of Lot , " they did eat, they drank, they bought, they sold, they planted, they builded; 29 But the same day that Lot went out of Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven, and destroyed them all.

30 Even Thus Shall It Be In The Day When The Son of Man Is Revealed !!!





