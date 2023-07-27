BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bob Moriarty: The Empire is Over & the Globalists Are Going to Fail!
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
394 followers
217 views • 07/27/2023

Vietnam veteran Bob Moriarty discusses the situation in Europe, the ongoing Ukraine war, and the cosmic levels of corruption in Kiev and Washington. He's got a fascinating theory on the Prigozhin affair. The Russia-Ukraine conflict is at its heart a conflict between debt-based system of the West and the resource-based system of the East. This could mean the utter destruction of NATO, EU, and the U.S. There is no scenario in which America defeats China. The empire is over and the globalists are going to fail, but it's going to be painful.


Websites

321 Gold http://321gold.com

321 Energy http://321energy.com

Bob's NEW BOOK: No Guts, No Glory: The Glory Days of International Aircraft Deliveries https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BFV26QZK

Robert Moriarty's BOOKS https://www.amazon.com/Robert-Moriarty/e/B01A9I4TJU


About Robert Moriarty

Robert Moriarty was born in New York state in 1946. He began training as a military pilot in 1965 and became the youngest Naval Aviator during the Vietnam War in 1966. With two years in Vietnam and some 832 missions in combat, he left the Marine Corps in 1970. He worked in computers for a few years before beginning a 2nd career as a ferry pilot delivering small airplanes all over the world. He made over 240 ocean crossings mostly in single engine airplanes.


He and his wife of 25 years were computer consultants and began one of the earliest online computer retail outlets in 1995 before retiring in 2000. He began another career running a financial website in 2001 specializing in resource companies. He continues to travel the world looking for the next great mineral discovery and writes in his spare time.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

russiaglobalistschinabidenglobalismeuropean unionukraineeconomic collapsetechnocracynatonuclear warworld warzelensky
