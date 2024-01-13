Create New Account
Solid Prophet, Associate Minister to Apostle Elisheva gives testimony, saw YAHUSHUA, explains churches filled with evil, even Pentecostal. (Many of us worship/pray from home, we know danger, be safe)
Holiness Unto YAH
Published a month ago

this is a mirrored video, produced in 2012, of a Vision of YAHUSHUA/JESUS with a warning of false gold and manifestations in churches by YAHSLittleOne on Youtube an Anointed Associate Minister for many years and abides in many Spiritual Gifts of the RUACH HA KODESH/HOLY SPIRIT OF YAH.


https://amightywind.com/home.html



https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw

In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc

https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme


https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html

vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets

