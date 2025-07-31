To the winner goes the crown!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #57; Looking at what the Apostle Peter taught in 1Peter 5, we can see the crown of glory will be given to the faithful man of GOD, who handles the teaching of the word with accuracy. Many pastors will be exposed in the end, yet there are some who receive the Crown of Glory at the Bema Seat Judgment of Christ. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!