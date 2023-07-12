Tyranny Quotes

“They’ll warn that tyranny is always lurking just around the corner. You should reject those voices.” – Barack Obama

“Both oligarch and tyrant mistrust the people, and therefore deprive them of their arms.” – Aristotle

“All tyrannies rule through fraud and force, but once the fraud is exposed they must rely exclusively on force.” – George Orwell

“Rebellion to tyrants is obedience to God.” – Benjamin Franklin

“When governments fear the people, there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny. The strongest reason for the people to retain the right to keep and bear arms is, as a last resort, to protect themselves against tyranny in government.” – Thomas Jefferson

“The right of a nation to kill a tyrant in case of necessity can no more be doubted than to hang a robber, or kill a flea.” – John Adams

“We must beware of a tyranny of opinion which tries to make only one side of a question the one which may be heard.” – Winston Churchill

“It is in the interest of tyrants to reduce the people to ignorance and vice. For they cannot live in any country where virtue and knowledge prevail.” – Samuel Adams

“The secret of freedom lies in educating people, whereas the secret of tyranny is in keeping them ignorant.” – Maximilien Robespierre

“The evils of tyranny are rarely seen but by him who resist it.” – John Hay

“Freedom of speech is a principal pillar of a free government; when this support is taken away, the constitution of a free society is dissolved, and tyranny is erected on its ruins. Republics … derive their strength and vigor from a popular examination into the action of the magistrates.” – Benjamin Franklin

“When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty.” – Thomas Jefferson

“The welfare of the people in particular has always been the alibi of tyrants.” – Albert Camus

“A state of war only serves as an excuse for domestic tyranny.” – Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

“If Tyranny and Oppression come to this land, it will be in the guise of fighting a foreign enemy.” – James Madison

“To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical.” – Thomas Jefferson

“The tyrant will always find a pretext for his tyranny.” – Aesop

“The tyrant claims freedom to kill freedom, and yet keep it for himself.” – Rabindranath Tagore

“Liberty is meaningless where the right to utter one’s thoughts and opinions has ceased to exist. That, of all rights, is the dread of tyrants. It is the right which they first of all strike down.” – Frederick Douglass

“There is no crueler tyranny than that which is perpetuated under the shield of law and in the name of justice.” – Baron de Montesquieu

“Bad laws are the worst form of tyranny.” – Edmund Burke

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within.” – Cicero

“The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.” – Thomas Jefferson