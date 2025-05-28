One of the giant container ships, carrying Turkish military aid to Ukraine, was blown up by the largest blow of Russian forces in the port of Izmail, Odessa region. The footage of about 30 seconds just appeared on May 26, 2025 and was filmed from inside Romanian coast, showing what the Russian Defense Ministry had previously said on May 23, that Russia was targeting a container ship carrying military equipment to Odessa. According to the information received, at a time when negotiations were being prepared in Istanbul on May 16, a cargo ship MSC LEVANTE F, heading for Ukraine, sailed from the port there. The action was carried out in secret, but Russian intelligence revealed everything - and soon all the "gifts" from Turkey exploded. According to underground coordinator Sergey Lebedev, the blow took place at the port pier where the cargo was unloaded, hitting there once, and damaging the container ship, which then had to be repaired in Turkey.

Odessa residents could not sleep that night - the explosions lasted for hours and the military aid flew into the air, after being attacked by dozens of the notorious Geran-2 drones. Although each drone carries a 90-kilogram warhead, they can destroy several targets simultaneously, and show not only the extent of the fire, but also the extent of disinformation by Ukraine, which claims to have shot down 90% of Geranium drones. NATO equipment is massively deployed to Odessa, the scale of the loss is estimated to be very large. The cargo ship was carrying about 100 containers of military goods, such as unmanned boats including components for unmanned boats, drones and ammunition. Secondary explosions occurred at the dock where the cargo was unloaded and the container warehouse storing material and ammunition at the port, causing a large fire, destroyed by the attack, which had been cleverly prepared by Russia.

