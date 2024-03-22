BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

OWEN SHROYER AND INFOWARS SAY THAT ILLEGAL ALIENS SHOULD HAVE 2ND AMENDMENT RIGHTS
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
178 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 03/22/2024

... Every now and then they have to follow orders... And out themselves. This appears to be Infowars being forced to say something stupid on video by the people that own them. And they just had to. Do you think they said this Becuz it helped Infowars? Of course not. Someone made them. And, It's so the history books say we agree, ya know... These guys are bad. This is the 5% I talk about in my 95/5 theory. It's a money/narrative control racquet folks. All the way. And their counterpart at Brighton is in on it with them. This is one big group. There's nothing independent about any of this. Hit meeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
infowarspropagandaowen shroyerusacontrolled oppositionsurviveprepare
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy