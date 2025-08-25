YOUNG SINGER GOES TO SLEEP BUT DOESN'T WAKE UP! ALTITUDE SICKNESS??? 🤬🤬

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
These ones infuriate me. Look how they can speculate about altitude sickness right off the bat with zero evidence. Covid vaccines? Nope. No chance!
Music: The Psychedelic Furs - Heaven
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report