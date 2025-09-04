BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CHP Talks: John Sikkema—Let Kids Be!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
115 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 2 weeks ago

September 4, 2025: My guest this week is John Sikkema, Director of Law and Policy at ARPA (Association for Reformed Political Action). We discuss the recent decision by Andrea Horwath, Mayor of Hamilton, to remove ARPA’s billboard. The billboard carried the message: Let Kids Be.ca / Stop Medical Transitions for Minors. It is one of the visuals ARPA is using to educate and inform the public of their Let Kids Be campaign. ARPA is hosting a Let Kids Be! Rally and March in Toronto, September 27. Details can be found at https://www.letkidsbe.ca and at https://arpacanada.ca ARPA will be challenging the decision in court. It is similar to the Hamilton decision to disallow the CHP’s bus shelter ad—“Woman: An Adult Female”. Learn more about the CHP’s court challenge at: https://www.chp.ca/gender



Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
censorshiptyrannygenderhamiltonchp canadarod taylorpartywomanbillboardarpaminorsjohn sikkemachp talkschristian heritagedetransitionmedical transitionadult femalelet kids beassociation for reformed political actionmike schoutenandrea horwath
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy