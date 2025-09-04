CHP Talks: John Sikkema—Let Kids Be!

September 4, 2025: My guest this week is John Sikkema, Director of Law and Policy at ARPA (Association for Reformed Political Action). We discuss the recent decision by Andrea Horwath, Mayor of Hamilton, to remove ARPA’s billboard. The billboard carried the message: Let Kids Be.ca / Stop Medical Transitions for Minors. It is one of the visuals ARPA is using to educate and inform the public of their Let Kids Be campaign. ARPA is hosting a Let Kids Be! Rally and March in Toronto, September 27. Details can be found at https://www.letkidsbe.ca and at https://arpacanada.ca ARPA will be challenging the decision in court. It is similar to the Hamilton decision to disallow the CHP’s bus shelter ad—“Woman: An Adult Female”. Learn more about the CHP’s court challenge at: https://www.chp.ca/gender







Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada







CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824





Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate





GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/