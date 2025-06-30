BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 394 - The Book
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
53 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
56 views • 2 months ago

In this video I’m going to attempt to outline key understandings about God’s WORD the Bible. I haven’t done this before “specifically” in any other videos although I refer to God’s Word constantly to support my claims for truth in the messages. I will cover different angles so that we can approach the absolute MIRACLE that is the Word of God and marvel at how God has kept his promise to preserve his Word for all generations. In Psalm 12:6-7 we read, “6The words of the LORD are pure words: as silver tried in a furnace of earth, purified seven times. 7You shall keep them, O LORD, you shall preserve them from this generation for ever.” Again in Isaiah 40:8 we read, “The grass withers and the flowers fall, but the word of our God stands forever.” Then again in 1 Peter 1:25 we read, “But the word of the Lord endures for ever. And this is the word which by the gospel is preached unto you.” These are just 3 of many witnesses from God that his Word would stand forever. HAS IT? Yes, it has. The Bible is here today with us in more than 100 different translations most of which are corrupt. Is the MOST IMPORTANT message, that of salvation, INTACT in ALL of them? YES IT IS! Even in the multitude of corrupted versions we can find the scriptures explaining the way to salvation INTACT. Are ALL these translations GOOD STUDY Bibles? NO, they aren’t BUT anyone with NO Bible knowledge can pick up any translation and learn what God wants them to do. Whatever has been corrupted doesn’t affect the Salvation message for the most part.


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 405 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling

Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy