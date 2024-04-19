BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hügo Krüger: Washington Regime Change in South Africa?
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
394 followers
34 views • 04/19/2024

Hügo Krüger discusses how South Africa and the ANC have stepped on the toes of Washington and the Israeli lobby and may see intervention in the next elections. Allegations have been made that South Africa is receiving financing from Iran and there are indications that Western actors are interested in certain South African resources. He also comments on the wider brewing war in the Middle East, BRICS, energy, and whether technocracy will succeed.


Websites

Substack https://hkrugertjie.substack.com

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@hugo_kruger

Twitter https://twitter.com/hkrugertjie

Propaganda, External Actors, and the South African Elections https://propagandainfocus.com/propaganda-external-actors-and-the-south-african-elections


About Hügo Krüger

Hügo Krüger is a civil and nuclear engineer. He served on the SRC at the University of Pretoria in 2011 and had the portfolio Multilingualism and Culture. He is a graduate from UP and ESTP in France. His interests include technology, human nature, politics and economics.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
iranenergyisraelmiddle eastwashingtonafricatechnocracysouth africabrics
