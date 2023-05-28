Dems will end up in a 'bad place' if Biden is their nominee: Karl Rove

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff and Fox News contributor Karl Rove joins 'Cavuto Live' to discuss the 2024 GOP field after the entrance of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, President Biden's poll numbers the debt talks. #foxnews
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html