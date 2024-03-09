A concentration of M901 launchers and AN/MPQ-53A radar of the Patriot PAC-1/2 SAM system was successfully hit by a missile 9M723-1 of the Iskander-M complex near Krasnoarmeisk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A concentration of M901 launchers and AN/MPQ-53A radar of the Patriot PAC-1/2 SAM system was successfully hit by an operational-tactical quasi-ballistic missile 9M723-1 of the Iskander-M complex near Krasnoarmeisk. It is likely that it was the enemy SAM crew which has destroyed several of our Su-35S and Su-34s in the Donetsk area over the course of the year, that was put out of action.
Source @Intel Slava Z