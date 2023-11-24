Defend The Children

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The U.S. gubment is the largest facilitator of child trafficking in the world.
Every year, thousands of unaccompanied minors are brought across the U.S. border in a coordinated trafficking ring — funded in part by American taxpayers.
These children are then sold off as slaves and worse.
Aaron Stevenson is a DHS whistleblower who is trying to stop it.
Redacted News | DHS Whistleblower Exposes America's Hidden Child Trafficking Ring (24 November 2023)