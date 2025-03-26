BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How To Make Truly Raw Cheese Under 105 F - Goat, Cow, Sheep, Buffalo
Cipher Sanctum
Cipher Sanctum
8 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
64 views • 5 months ago

===GENERAL INFO===

This video will teach you damn near everything you need to know to make truly raw cheese, that was heated no hotter than 105 Fahrenheit. You actually get the cultures from kefir grains, and it tastes delicious. If you want it plain: it will taste like Mozzarella, Ricotta, Cream or cottage cheese. If you want it cultured: it usually tastes like a “Feta”, but it changes all the time, but it’s always delicious. You can use any kind of animal milk too, but I’ve only ever done it with cow, goat, and sheep.


===INSTRUCTIONS PAGE===

How to make kefir = https://www.brighteon.com/ff112ee5-fc0f-4335-8ed2-241562b9a8a5


Home page for this vlog = https://nativepact.com/blog/instructions/how-make-raw-cheese-raw-milk-under-105-f-cow-goat-sheep-2-types-mozzarella-feta-cottage-and-delicious-wild-flavors/


===BUY KEFIR GRAINS FROM RAW MILK===

https://nativepact.com/shop/kefir-grains-for-sale/


===THE 8 BASIC STEPS TO DO THIS===

  1. Make 10 cups of sour kefir whey. This will be enough for 1 gallon of milk to become curds ("Mozzarella"), and to culture them.

  2. Split those 10 cups into a 4, and 6 cup set. But in the 6 cup one, dissolve 7 grams of salt per cup, which is 42 grams..

  3. Heat your 1 gallon of milk to 105 F with your finger constantly stirring it, and another hand holding the thermometer.

  4. Add your 4 cup set of the sour kefir whey to your 1 gallon of warmed milk, NOT the 6 cup one with salt. Lightly stir it around with your hand for a minute or two. Ideally do this in a glass container, not metal.

  5. Lightly stir it with your hand for a minute or 2, take the curds out, and squeeze out as much excess whey as you can with your hands. Strain the rest through a flour sack towel or something similar.

  6. Break your curds in the glass container into popcorn sized pieces, and pour the last 6 cups of salty whey over it.

  7. Cover the container with a clean cloth, and a rubberband to prevent anything from getting in. Wipe it down,and leave it in a room temperature place for 12 hours. Don't touch it. Don't eat it. Leave it alone.

 8. Strain it, and store it in the fridge. Eat it within a week. You can store it at room temp too, and you can store them both for longer, but you must watch the video for that because there are some catches.


===GIBS ME SHMEKELS??===


***Bitcoin shmekels***


Bitcoin (BTC) – bc1qlas47vppph0xvfyc9u8gz6d8czd32gluavq3ts


BitcoinCash (BCH) – qp3vrzmadnh7metgj893ctqnlp8cpfh4cclph4mfy9


BitcoinCash (BCH – legacy) – 1A1B5XwxWnZUNY6skcV97H9cgT7sDSEFGW


***Ethereum network shmekels***


Ethereum (ETH) – 0x30C4D44946D3610508A4cEbc124F94e617eeCda2


Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) - same


Gemini Dollar (GUSD) – same


USDCoin (USDC) – same


BasicAttentionToken (BAT) – same


Paxos Dollar (USDP) – same


Dai (DAI) – same


Binance USD (BUSD) – same


***Other shmekels***


Litecoin (LTC) – LYHe9pcTRCE49VWR9dg52F167ocqpxgY6q


Ripple (XRP) – r4vSb7ViYoZy1smm49Ndc4qm71CfNt6SBM


Polkadot (DOT) – 1GwPecwfT2FQ4afFdvf2mJEe1fPTQgdrsh81rG9MmUCEoyF


Cardano (ADA) – addr1q9mglulpz9380r2l6dl6jdv3awc2ezjupwk96k8yr4tkhlnk3le7zytzw7x4l5ml4y6er6as4j99czavt4vwg82hd0lqs4fv2c


***Privacy shmekels***


Monero (XMR) - 44JMVrHgvwqMVvup2HTk4D4xcAeo5uJrqC6SortudQnC7PoVss6VY3f7fBaMvFpZ7L5Sxr4mUt3gxNVLAd9zV53qK6Nm9NE


Dash (DASH) - XviA8t6kaLfqRtPjMvucp4nbiXQB7bWe5b


Zcash (ZEC) – t1WSJzn6SjNBm9FE4QZS5H6ziu95f5u52cM


***I swear I’m a real shmekel***


ShitCoin (SHT, on ETH network) – 0x30C4D44946D3610508A4cEbc124F94e617eeCda2


Dogecoin (DOGE) – DPKKdjfRceeAiWrpw1pZ6XrYfGzeDLh2AK

Keywords
healthfoodrawreciperfk jrcheesekefirculturesgrainsmaha
Chapters

0:00– Intro

1:16– Why not just buy cheese from a store?

9:42– Hard cheese examples

10:52– Prerequisites before starting…

12:27– A summary of how this works

14:01– Ingredients / tools

16:29– Ingredients / tools – how to make sour kefir whey

19:49– Ingredients / tools – sour kefir whey troubleshooting

23:17– Ingredients / tools – how to make a lot of sour kefir whey, or kefir all at once

25:26- Ingredients / tools – moving on to the salt, etc…

27:07– Curdling the raw milk

29:55– Culturing the curds

34:51– Ways to use and store the wild cheese

36:21– Some things I’ve tried to get rid of the yeast

38:35– Ways to use and store the “Mozzarella”

39:32– Outro / how to buy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy