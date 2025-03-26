How To Make Truly Raw Cheese Under 105 F - Goat, Cow, Sheep, Buffalo

===GENERAL INFO===

This video will teach you damn near everything you need to know to make truly raw cheese, that was heated no hotter than 105 Fahrenheit. You actually get the cultures from kefir grains, and it tastes delicious. If you want it plain: it will taste like Mozzarella, Ricotta, Cream or cottage cheese. If you want it cultured: it usually tastes like a “Feta”, but it changes all the time, but it’s always delicious. You can use any kind of animal milk too, but I’ve only ever done it with cow, goat, and sheep.





===INSTRUCTIONS PAGE===

How to make kefir = https://www.brighteon.com/ff112ee5-fc0f-4335-8ed2-241562b9a8a5





Home page for this vlog = https://nativepact.com/blog/instructions/how-make-raw-cheese-raw-milk-under-105-f-cow-goat-sheep-2-types-mozzarella-feta-cottage-and-delicious-wild-flavors/





===BUY KEFIR GRAINS FROM RAW MILK===

https://nativepact.com/shop/kefir-grains-for-sale/





===THE 8 BASIC STEPS TO DO THIS===

1. Make 10 cups of sour kefir whey. This will be enough for 1 gallon of milk to become curds ("Mozzarella"), and to culture them.

2. Split those 10 cups into a 4, and 6 cup set. But in the 6 cup one, dissolve 7 grams of salt per cup, which is 42 grams..

3. Heat your 1 gallon of milk to 105 F with your finger constantly stirring it, and another hand holding the thermometer.

4. Add your 4 cup set of the sour kefir whey to your 1 gallon of warmed milk, NOT the 6 cup one with salt. Lightly stir it around with your hand for a minute or two. Ideally do this in a glass container, not metal.

5. Lightly stir it with your hand for a minute or 2, take the curds out, and squeeze out as much excess whey as you can with your hands. Strain the rest through a flour sack towel or something similar.

6. Break your curds in the glass container into popcorn sized pieces, and pour the last 6 cups of salty whey over it.

7. Cover the container with a clean cloth, and a rubberband to prevent anything from getting in. Wipe it down,and leave it in a room temperature place for 12 hours. Don't touch it. Don't eat it. Leave it alone.

8. Strain it, and store it in the fridge. Eat it within a week. You can store it at room temp too, and you can store them both for longer, but you must watch the video for that because there are some catches.





===GIBS ME SHMEKELS??===





***Bitcoin shmekels***





Bitcoin (BTC) – bc1qlas47vppph0xvfyc9u8gz6d8czd32gluavq3ts





BitcoinCash (BCH) – qp3vrzmadnh7metgj893ctqnlp8cpfh4cclph4mfy9





BitcoinCash (BCH – legacy) – 1A1B5XwxWnZUNY6skcV97H9cgT7sDSEFGW





***Ethereum network shmekels***





Ethereum (ETH) – 0x30C4D44946D3610508A4cEbc124F94e617eeCda2





Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) - same





Gemini Dollar (GUSD) – same





USDCoin (USDC) – same





BasicAttentionToken (BAT) – same





Paxos Dollar (USDP) – same





Dai (DAI) – same





Binance USD (BUSD) – same





***Other shmekels***





Litecoin (LTC) – LYHe9pcTRCE49VWR9dg52F167ocqpxgY6q





Ripple (XRP) – r4vSb7ViYoZy1smm49Ndc4qm71CfNt6SBM





Polkadot (DOT) – 1GwPecwfT2FQ4afFdvf2mJEe1fPTQgdrsh81rG9MmUCEoyF





Cardano (ADA) – addr1q9mglulpz9380r2l6dl6jdv3awc2ezjupwk96k8yr4tkhlnk3le7zytzw7x4l5ml4y6er6as4j99czavt4vwg82hd0lqs4fv2c





***Privacy shmekels***





Monero (XMR) - 44JMVrHgvwqMVvup2HTk4D4xcAeo5uJrqC6SortudQnC7PoVss6VY3f7fBaMvFpZ7L5Sxr4mUt3gxNVLAd9zV53qK6Nm9NE





Dash (DASH) - XviA8t6kaLfqRtPjMvucp4nbiXQB7bWe5b





Zcash (ZEC) – t1WSJzn6SjNBm9FE4QZS5H6ziu95f5u52cM





***I swear I’m a real shmekel***





ShitCoin (SHT, on ETH network) – 0x30C4D44946D3610508A4cEbc124F94e617eeCda2





Dogecoin (DOGE) – DPKKdjfRceeAiWrpw1pZ6XrYfGzeDLh2AK