Why You Cannot See the Pacific Ocean Driving Down PCH in Malibu

Your view of the Pacific Ocean driving down Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu is blocked by RVs and vans there permanently, with people using them as Airbnb, and get no friction from the state and doing so, but don't dare try to add an addition to your house in Los Angeles. From the great Adam Carolla.
