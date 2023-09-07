Astrology & Predictions USA - Fall 2023 (September 23 - December 21, 2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
My astrological predictions for Fall 2023 in the USA. You can just listen to the SUMMARY or each house in order (house jumps provided below). Hang in there, my friends! A big shift for the BETTER appears to be approaching before Xmas.
House 1: 23:52
House 2: 36:18
House 3: 42:48
House 4: 52:05
House 5: 56:23
House 6: 1:00:25
House 7: 1:09:07
House 8: 1:16:18
House 9: 1:25:58
House 10: 1:40:59
House 11: 1:52:54
House12: 1:58:03
Helpful Links:
Russell Brand & Dr John Campbell:
https://rumble.com/v3bkb4w-i-no-longer-trust-authority-dr-john-campbell-on-moderna-myocarditis-and-mrn.html
Edward Dowd:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oaeMQK4wNT8W/
Michael Yon:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pXPXjb0Sh5Jj/
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XgZZE3Amppsi/
TELEGRAM: t.me/fruitcakeastrologer_official
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fruitcakeastrologer
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/fruitcakeastrologer
Website: https://AstroSvs.com