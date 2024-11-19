BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Incredible Portable Sauna Game Changer for our World
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
125 views • 6 months ago

Everyone in the world needs to watch

A powerful demonstration with knowledge on RELAX Far infrared Saunas

i recently purchased and was blown away by what this is doing for my families health.


Phillip Wilson and Paul NoVan join me in sharing this amazing technology.

The education alone is invaluable as Phillip goes over the power of this sauna.


Relax sauna has provided a special product discount codes

Black Friday AWC200 [save $200 USD]

Jan 1st 2025 price increase $300 per unit haven't raised prices in 3 years.

www.relaxsaunas.com


IMPORTANT:

IF YOU LIVE IN CANADA HAVE IT SENT TO A FRIEND IN USA

THEN HAVE THEM SEND IT TO YOU AS A GIFT CUSTOMS ARE CHARGING ENORMOUS RATES.... NOTHING SHY OF CRIMINAL SO DO ALL YOU CAN TO AVOID THIS THEFT.


i hope you enjoy this video and the wonderful information shared.


God Bless and God Speed

Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com


www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - EVERY Thurs 8pm EST


www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!


Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.


Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream


YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."

https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

corruptionmilitaryvaccinationsfreeman5gknowledgetruthfederal reservepolicecommon lawnwojusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral banksa warrior callscourt filingsportable sauna
