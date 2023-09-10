DEATH BY A LYING SPIRIT! United Nations Signs Its Own Death Warrant

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The UN claims to have received a message from the Year 2045. It echoes the lying spirit that deceived King Ahab and sent him to his death (1 King 22).
Abdiel LeRoy / A. LeRoy is the author of some 25 books, including THE COVID PROTOCOLS: Upholding Your Rights in Authoritarian Times. Geni.us/Rights