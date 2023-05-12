Exorcist Amorth Forces Devil to Confess his Diabolic Plans for Humanity and the Church!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





On February 11, 2013, exorcist Father Gabriel Armoth, forced the Devil to confess his diabolic plans for humanity and the Church.





Exorcist: “In the name of the Immaculate Virgin Mary, I order you to tell the truth about what is happening to the Church of Christ.”





Demoniac/Lucifer: “This pains me. The mere hearing of her name is for me and for us demons an infinite torment. I do not want to speak, but the High Lady forces me to answer you lousy priest! The Catholic Church is under attack! The powers of darkness are unleashed against the Bride of what we hung on the Cross. That One up there is about to return to earth, I don’t know where or when, but I feel that day is very, very, very close.

