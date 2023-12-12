Create New Account
'Climate' Agenda to March on Regardless of Trump or Voters: Sen. Coons
The New American
Published 2 months ago

The "climate" policies being pursued by the Biden administration and congressional Democrats will continue "regardless" of whether Americans believe in the man-made global-warming hypothesis or elect government officials who want to stop it, declared U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-Delaware) in response to a question from The New American magazine's Alex Newman. The exchange took place at the United Nations COP28 Climate Conference in Dubai.

Keywords
climatealex newmanthe new americancop28senator coons

