BREAKING: MASKS ARE BACK EVERYWHERE! - Insane Mandates Worldwide As Bird Flu Hoax Continues!
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2595 followers
2787 views • 6 months ago

Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest push towards plandemic mandates and lockdowns as countless cities, states, provinces and countries worldwide push new mask mandates despite years of most scientists admitting what we all knew all along, that not only did they "not work" but they were harmful.

And then the question remains, what would they work for?

They never isolated "Covid" and they're utilizing the same PCR techniques to push the latest Bird Flu hoax which California has declared a state of emergency for.

The Bird Flu propaganda is being normalized rapidly as "alert levels" rise from low to significant.

Fake pharma "experts" are calling for mass vaccinations and mandator testing immediately.

The CDC is releasing fearmongering comments on Bird Flu saying they're looking for "pandemic flags" as Chinese hospitals are flooding with people like in 2020, promoting the false propaganda and mainstream media is releasing headlines like, "Are We Ready For The Next Pandemic?"


We sincerely hope people are prepared. This like many other issues happening simultaneously right now leads to global technocracy, rations and eugenics.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


World Alternative Media

2025



Keywords
newsbird flucovidmask mandatesmrna food
