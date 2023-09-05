In Ukraine the disabled and invalid are called for conscription, everyone is good for cannon fodder just to pretend the offensive is still going on:

- I can no longer bear the torture and genocide of the disabled people, which the military enlistment office conducts. When you go to the pharmacy or to the store, as if it was a war, when you are afraid that the enlistment officers can shoot a car with a disabled sign from a machine gun.

Adding this:

⚡️ Ukraine prepares to mobilize women

▪️From October 1, 2023, medical and pharmaceutical workers will be required to register at military registration and enlistment offices.

▪️Women liable for military service have the same duties as men, they must: register for military service, undergo training for service, report to the military registration and enlistment offices about changes in the place of registration/residence, marital status, disability, etc.