While Trump hopes to end war in the coming weeks, the Russian army is approaching victory on the battlefields.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are repelling the last Ukrainian forces from the border Kursk region. After the liberation of the Sudzha agglomeration, which was turned into the main Ukrainian stronghold, the Russian troops continued their offensive to the west towards the border. The village of Gogolevka also came under their control. Battles are ongoing in Oleshnya. The last battle for the Sudzha border checkpoint is upcoming to mark the end of the bloody Ukrainian adventure on Russian soil.

Large-scale mop up operations continue in the liberated areas, revealing more evidence of war crimes by Ukrainian soldiers. About 400 civilians were evacuated from the border settlements, unfortunately not all of them survived the Ukrainian occupation.

The Ukrainian military command is sending reinforcements to the border areas to prevent Russian troops from a breakthrough in the Sumy region. The Ukrainian military resists in Basovka, trying to save control of this important village at any cost. It allows the scattered Ukrainian units to escape to Ukrainian territory along the only road, although suffering heavy losses under heavy Russian fire. According to unconfirmed reports, there are about 30 officers of the armed forces of NATO countries, who are fighting in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which were surrounded in the cauldron in the Kursk region.

Together with its victories in the Kursk region, the Russian army continues its offensive in all directions on the Ukrainian frontlines. The recent attacks brought results on the Zaporozhie front. After their victory in Pyatikhatky, Russian forces largely expanded their zone of control in different directions. On March 17th, the Russian Defense Ministry officially confirmed control of Stepovoe. Battles for Scherbaky are also coming to an end.

The Russian troops also took back the military initiative in Dzerzhinsk, formerly Toretsk. As a result of their counterattacks, Ukrainian forces managed to gain several footholds in the town in recent weeks; but they failed to develop their tactical success. Ukrainian military reporters confirm the loss of several Ukrainian positions on the outskirts, including the territory of the strategically important central mine.

The Ukrainian offensive in the Pokrovsk direction also ended without any changes on the frontlines. The Russian troops gained back the initiative and repelled the enemy from the eastern outskirts of Udachnoe, including the territory of the local mine. Ukrainian attacks in Schevchenko brought no results and the outskirts of the town are still inflamed by positional battles. No reinforcements brought from other directions allowed the Ukrainian military to achieve any significant goals.

The Ukrainian army is scattered and can no longer successfully resist along the entire front, while the Russian military loses no chance to find the holes in the enemy’s defenses.

Mirrored - South Front





