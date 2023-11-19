Perth Worldwide Rally for Freedom Nov18, 2023: Legalise Cannabis MP Sophia Moermond: WHO, AHPRA, GOVERNMENTS CAPTURED, MUST BE REPLACED MVI_6155-6merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A super poor turnout today, this Saturday 18th November,
2023, maybe 100 people, give or take. We needed 100,000 people, given that it
is one second to midnight as far as the stripping of human rights from the
masses all over the world is concerned. There were some very good speeches.
Wake up, my fellow Western Australians, sinister things are happening behind
the scenes, as well as in front of our noses, to strip us of ever more of our
human rights, by our governments, big businesses, big medicine, big food, big
education, big agriculture, big climate, big almost everything.