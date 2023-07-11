BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Self-propelled Grandpa and the NATO Resident 'Stutter Machine' Met in Vilnius and Visited his EU Slaves
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
95 views • 07/11/2023

Self-propelled Grandpa and the Resident Stutter Machine met in Vilnius and visited his EU slaves...

This should be funny. Twitches and general confusion take the stage together.

UPDATE: Tuesday early afternoon U.S.

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg said that the alliance agreed to cancel the standard procedure for joining NATO for Kyiv. According to him, now Ukraine will need only one stage to join the organization, not two.

“Ukraine will receive an invitation to NATO when the allies agree that the conditions have been met,” Stoltenberg said.

Zelensky will not take part in the summit today - presidential press secretary Nikiforov

Offended😃

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
