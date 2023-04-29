BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Breaking: Latest Interview With Mr Andrew Bridgen MP.
Breaking: Latest Interview With Mr Andrew Bridgen MP.


https://rumble.com/v2l45js-breaking-latest-interview-with-mr-andrew-bridgen-mp..html


Original Source:-

https://youtu.be/N3WzCZbprJo


Dr John Campbell speaks to Andrew to learn more about his decisions to speak out against the MRNA Jabs.


Some Comments:-


Mr Bridgen is light years ahead of other MPs in integrity, honesty, knowledge, education, wisdom and the desire to seek truth. While he speaks, others cower.

692 thumbs up todate.

Steves Vids


This is the first time I have agreed with any MP for years. And Mr Bridgen is the only MP I have respected for even longer. Stand up to the mendacious tyrants.

Tom Armstrong


It's no exaggeration to say that Andrew Bridgen is just about the only UK MP with any credibility or moral fibre.

Kev Bailey, 1 hour ago 381 thumbs up


=================================


NUMBERS OF EXCESS DEATHS WORLD WIDE CONTINUES TO INCREASE


FIGHT AGAINST

5G ROLL OUT and THE FALSE CLIMATE CHANGE NARRATIVE.
15 MINUTE CITY LOCKDOWNS
DON'T FORGET USE CASH WHERE YOU CAN.They want to take it away, USE IT OR LOOSE IT!Just imagine when taking your weekly groceries through the check out and your ID card says 'Transaction Invalid' NO CREDIT SCORE. Ask yourself how are you going to eat?


TRUTH ABOUT CHEMTRAILS and the Reckless Solar GeoEngineering. 


The Deliberate Spraying of aerosols 24/7 above our heads which affects the air we breath, explained here:- GeoengineeringWatch.org.  See Documentary "The Dimming".


DuneDrifter, Topical Digest discovering the cover ups and lies you are being fed by mainstream media and Governments around the world.


https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter


Music By SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg


Please Support https://expose-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".


Andrew Bridgen MP, Holocaust MkII, Suicides UP 400%


andrew bridgen mpholocaust mkiisuicides up 400 per cent
