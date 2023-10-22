Israel is the attack dog for the USA...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Norman Finkelstein explains the problem of Israel. The shadow government
running the USA, has Israel as its attack dog in the Middle East.
Israel is protected by all the Masonic Leaders in the world, it commits
atrocious crimes every day. Sadly even `Christians` support this lunatic
state of Israel.