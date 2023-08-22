Why Do We Have to Ask for Exemptions in a Free Country? | Health Freedom Defense, Ep 111









If our rights are handed down by our Creator, as the Declaration of Independence states, then why do we have to ask the state for permission to not vaccinate our child to go to school, daycare, etc.?Show more





Health Freedom Defense Fund President and Founder, Leslie Manookian, joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, to take us through our nation’s history in the courts and global international treaties that have shaped our perceived health and medical rights. And what we can do today, with the help of organizations like hers and We The Patriots USA, to stand up for our God-given inalienable rights.

The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!





