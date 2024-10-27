Ozark Wagyu Discounts & Specials: Get the Best Meat Deals! - Amy Harris

Today, the expertise of the American cattle rancher has masterfully blended the purebred Japanese Wagyu with traditional American cattle breeds to produce what’s proven to be a superior product for the typical American’s budget and palette. The wonderfully marbled, healthier richness from the Wagyu breed combined with the full and meaty beef flavor Americans love – that’s American Wagyu. At Ozark Valley Beef company, we raise our American Wagyu cattle to be a breed apart from the rest and give you a more affordable and enjoyable beef eating experience. We call it Ozark Wagyu, and we’re sure you’ll find it’s among the very best of the American Wagyu product on the market.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.liveAmy Harris - Ozark Valley Beef CoWEBSITE: www.ozarkwagyu.comPROMO CODE: FLYOVER (15% off)The Benefits of the Carnivore Diet: https://rumble.com/v47nuu2-the-benefits-of-the-carnivore-diet-jeremiah-and-amy-harris.html-------------------------------------------SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com► Patriot Mobile - www.patriotmobile.com/flyoverWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-http://DoctorSoGood.com► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: