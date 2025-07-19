© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Green Protein Smoothie
1 scoop HRS Organic Pea Protein Powder
½ thumb fresh ginger
¼ cup HRS Freeze-Dried Organic Peas
1 apple (cut into cubes)
1 pear (cut into cubes)
½ lime (juice and zest)
¼ cucumber (cut into slices)
½ cup water
Place everything into blender and process until smooth. Serve and Enjoy!
