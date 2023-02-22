Putin Says West Mocks Holy Bible’s Righteousness

Would you trust Bill Gates to implant a device in your brain? Do you trust that world "leaders" have your best interest in mind? Or does it feel like we're living in an alternate universe filled with demons running loose in positions of power? Join Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart as they distill today's crazy headlines and approach the second return of Christ.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/21/23

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day