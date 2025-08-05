Clinton, CIA & Arkansas cartel of DRUGS, GUNS, & SEX SLAVES - Cathy O'Brien, Throwback

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THROWBACK: Clinton, CIA, and Arkansas cartel of DRUGS, GUNS, & SEX SLAVES
An explosive investigation claims that in the 1980s, a global cocaine and arms smuggling ring ran out of Mena, Arkansas — under then-governor Bill Clinton.
Tied to the CIA, Nicaraguan Contras, and Colombian cartels, the operation reportedly involved mind control experiments and sex trafficking — with alleged victim Cathy O’Brien naming both Bill and Hillary Clinton as abusers.
Federal and state probes were “shut down” once Bill Clinton was elected president.