Rep. MTG expresses importance of holding public impeachment inquiry hearing with Hunter Biden | Just The News
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) says Hunter Biden testifying publicly before House impeachment investigators will be “the most important thing for the entire country.” Rep. Taylor Greene adds that she expects to see Democrats push the Russia Collusion narrative as we get closer to the 2024 election.