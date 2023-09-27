A New Beginning Part 6: Deliverance

There are many who are skeptical about the idea of deliverance because it isn’t mentioned in the New Testament. And while there isn’t a specific chapter where we are told the procedures in a deliverance session, there are many places where we are told that evil spirits were cast out and the person was healed.

More importantly, there isn’t any place in the New Testament where it states that we should not do deliverance on those who are suffering from evil spirits. If you are skeptical about the need for deliverance, Pastor John shows that it is just one step in our pursuit of holiness and a close walk with the Lord.

A lot of people are in pain and want to get rid of evil spirits and sickness but they have no intention of changing their old sinful habits. Deliverance is more than just getting rid of demons; it’s about a lifestyle change and taking Jesus up on His promise of a more abundant life!

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1295.pdf

RLJ-1295 -- JUNE 19, 2011

Christian Dynamics Course 1



